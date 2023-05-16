Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele insisted on keeping *this* item when she bought his mansion

In 2022, Adele bought Sylvester Stallone‘s mansion for $58 million. And while she’s probably done some redecorating, there’s one particular piece of décor that she didn’t want to let go of.

Stallone tells E! Online that Adele insisted on keeping a large statue of him as Rocky, which he had by his pool.

“That was part of the deal. She wanted the statue. That’s the only thing she wanted,” he revealed while doing an interview with his wife and kids to promote his new reality show, The Family Stallone.

“I said, ‘How can I live without my statue?'” Sly continued.

“Oh, please,” wife Jennifer chided him. “We’ve got lots of photos.”

When Adele bought the house, she announced it with a photo that showed her and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, standing outside it, with him holding up the keys. Many fans assumed that he moved in with her, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

