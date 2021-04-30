‘Survivor’ turns 20: Five Fascinating Facts about Destiny’s Child’s 2001 album

Columbia

Saturday, May 1 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Survivor, the third album by Destiny’s Child. Here are Five Fascinating Facts about this smash 2001 project:

5. The title of Survivor was inspired by a joke a radio station made about Destiny’s Child being like the reality show Survivor. Due to the group’s many lineup changes, the station joked that its members were being “voted off the island.”

Here’s how it went down: In early 2000, original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson split from Destiny’s Child and were replaced by Farrah Franklin and Michelle Williams. But just five and a half months after joining, Franklin was out too, leaving the trio of Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé.

4. Survivor included “Independent Women Pt I,” which originally appeared on the soundtrack of the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 straight weeks.

3. When Survivor was released, it debuted at number one with the highest first-week sales figures of any album ever released by Destiny’s Child’s label, Columbia Records. It went on to sell more than 12 million copies worldwide.

2. Survivor included the number-one Stevie Nicks-sampling hit “Bootylicious,” the group’s top 10 cover version of Samantha Sang’s “Emotion” and the number-two title track.

Luckett and Roberson sued the group over the song “Survivor,” claiming that the line in the song “You thought I wouldn’t sell without you/sold nine million” violated an agreement in which both parties were prohibited for publicly disparaging each other. In 2002, Destiny’s Child settled out of court with Luckett and Roberson.

1. After Survivor, Destiny’s Child released a Christmas album and a remix album, but only put out one additional studio album — 2004’s Destiny Fulfilled — before disbanding. Of course, since then, they’ve reunited for special occasions, including the 2013 Super Bowl and Coachella in 2018.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.