Surprise! Halsey’s pregnant?!

Surprise! Halsey is pregnant?!

I know, I am shook too!

She surprised fans following her on Instagram on Wednesday by sharing three photos of her baby bump and by tagging her mystery man!!

Most fans including myself, who has been practically stalking her these past months totally missed it.

Maybe it was all that talk about acting gigs, music, and the launch of her makeup line ‘About Face.’

All in all, she is absolutely glowing and most fans seem to be happy for her!

If I had a secret, I would want Halsey to keep it for me.

Congratulations Halsey!