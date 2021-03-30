Surprise! Ariana Grande is joining 'The Voice'

Dave Meyers

Get ready for Team Ari. Ariana Grande is joining The Voice next season.

The singer announced the unexpected news on social media Tuesday, revealing that she’ll be taking over Nick Jonas’ red swivel chair on season 21 of the NBC singing competition series.

“surprise !!!” Ari wrote, captioning a photo of her wearing a leopard print dress and posing by the famous red chair. “i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you.”

Ariana says in a statement that she’s been a “huge fan” of the show for a long time.

“I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level,” she adds.

A source tells Page Six Nick isn’t leaving the show for good and will still be in rotation for other seasons.

Season 20 of The Voice is currently airing on NBC. Season 21 will debut this fall.

By Andrea Tuccillo

