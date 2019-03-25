SunFest & the KVJ Volunteer Army

We are mobilizing the KVJ Volunteer Army for a very special opportunity to be a part of SunFest 2019!

There are plenty of volunteer shifts available during the 4-day festival, May 2nd -5th, but they are filling up fast.

We want YOU to be a part of Team SunFest 2019!

Click Here to be directed to the Volunteerlocal website.

Add the password “ KVJARMY “ at the top of the page.

“ at the top of the page. Click on the job you’re interested in, then event date to see available shifts.

Check the left box for the desired shift.

Complete the requested information fields at the bottom of the page.

Click the “Sign Up To Volunteer” button.

Thank you for your hard work and dedication. We look forward to seeing you at SunFest 2019!

SunFest Volunteer Headquarters & Volunteer Program is sponsored by the KVJ Volunteer Army & is a Recycle Right event.