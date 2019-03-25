SunFest & the KVJ Volunteer Army

We are mobilizing the KVJ Volunteer Army for a very special opportunity to be a part of SunFest 2019!
There are plenty of volunteer shifts available during the 4-day festival, May 2nd -5th, but they are filling up fast.
We want YOU to be a part of Team SunFest 2019!
- Click Here to be directed to the Volunteerlocal website.
- Add the password “KVJARMY“ at the top of the page.
- Click on the job you’re interested in, then event date to see available shifts.
- Check the left box for the desired shift.
- Complete the requested information fields at the bottom of the page.
- Click the “Sign Up To Volunteer” button.
Thank you for your hard work and dedication. We look forward to seeing you at SunFest 2019!
SunFest Volunteer Headquarters & Volunteer Program is sponsored by the KVJ Volunteer Army & is a Recycle Right event.