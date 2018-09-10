‘Sunday Night Football’ Has a New Theme Song, but Carrie Underwood’s ‘Ohh Sunday Night!’ Lives Forever!

Carrie Underwood will be lending her voice to a new Sunday night football theme song called, “Game On”.

The new song aired Sunday, September 9th for the Chicago Bears/Green Bay Packers game. Featured in the opener will be members of the Super Bowl championship team, the Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz, Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, and Fletcher Cox.

Other teams represented in the opener will be the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams, the Vikings, the Jets, the Steelers and the Seahawks.

What is your favorite Monday night or Sunday night football theme song?