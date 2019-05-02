Sucker for your love: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner tie the knot in Las Vegas after the BBMAs

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the Billboard Music Awards; Todd Williamson/NBC

If you're Joe Jonas, what are you going to do on a Wednesday night in Las Vegas -- other than performing at the Billboard Music Awards? Get married by an Elvis impersonator, of course.

EDM superstar Diplo posted footage on his Instagram Story of Joe and his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, tying the knot at a Vegas wedding chapel. Before the couple said their vows, country duo Dan + Shay serenaded them with their romantic hit, "Speechless," which they'd just performed on the Billboard Music Awards.

The wedding evidently took place right after the Jonas Brothers' performance on the same show. As the brothers sang their #1 hit, "Sucker," Sophie -- along with Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle -- could be seen cheering in the front row.

Joe and Sophie have been engaged since October 2017.

