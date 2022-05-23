Students Invent Edible Tape for Your Burrito

There’s a team of young ladies at John Hopkins University that care about your burrito remaining intact.

Last fall, the students were instructed to come up with an invention that would be useful in everyday life, and they came up with edible tape that will prevent your burrito from falling apart. With that one idea, Tastee Tape was born. “You simply just peel the piece off of the sheet, wet it, and apply it to your tortilla,” said team member Rachel Nie.

Nie also revealed that the tape works on pitas and flatbread. Now, the ladies are waiting to see if the patent for Tastee Tape will be secured. Would you use Tastee Tape on your burrito? What do you think of the invention?