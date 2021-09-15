StubHub agrees to refund tickets to concerts canceled due to COVID-19

iStock/skynesher

Good news for customers of StubHub: You’re getting your money back.

The ticket resale platform has agreed to give refunds to customers who purchased tickets to events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When concerts and other events first started being canceled, StubHub initially stopped honoring its refund guarantee, instead offering customers credits to be used for future events.

On Wednesday, several state attorneys general announced a settlement with StubHub that forces the ticket reseller to reverse the policy and honor refunds for tickets purchased prior to March 25, 2020. The settlement also requires StubHub to be more forthcoming about its refund policies and honor those policies when events are cancelled.

The company will be able to avoid paying a multi-million-dollar penalty if it promptly coughs up the refunds owed to customers. Instead of refunds, StubHub had tried to offer credits of $120% of ticket purchase prices for future events.

The multistate investigation began after several customer complaints, and Stubhub’s “lack of responsiveness” to the inquiries, the attorneys general said.

Now, the bad news: The settlement only involves StubHub customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

