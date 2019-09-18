"Strip That Down" to "Stack It Up": Liam Payne releases new track co-written by Ed Sheeran

Republic Records

Liam Payne has released his much-anticipated new solo single, "Stack It Up," featuring rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

The song, like his first solo single “Strip That Down,” was co-written by Ed Sheeran. It’s all about having dreams, but realizing you have to put in the hard work to get it.

“I got dreams and I got time/But that I ain’t enough to get me by/So I stack it up, man, I gotta work for it/Yeah I got money on my mind,” he sings on the catchy track.

“I’m so happy to be releasing my new single and for you all to finally hear it,” Liam says in a statement. “Me and Boogie had so much fun doing it. This is a song I’m really proud of and I can’t wait to show you what’s coming next!”

The accompanying video debuts on YouTube at 4 p.m. ET. It was shot in New York and features Liam and Boogie at an amusement arcade.

