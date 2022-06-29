‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink wants Taylor Swift to direct a feature film

TAS Rights Management

After starring in Taylor Swift‘s 10-minute “All Too Well” music video, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink hopes the singer will pursue a career in directing.

Speaking with ﻿Collider﻿, Sink explained why she thinks Taylor has the chops to become a force in Hollywood.

“I would love to see that happen and I think that it absolutely should happen because she’s someone who’s just so driven. When she has an idea, she will execute it exactly how her mind envisioned it,” the 20-year-old raved. “She’s very instinctual and it was just really amazing to kind of watch her work.”

Continued Sink, “And obviously she is a writer as well — she’s a poet I guess is a better way to put it, so to have that kind of mind directing the short film, it was really special and something that I don’t think I’d ever experienced before because she’s so visual and descriptive with her words… And to see how she made it come to life was pretty incredible.”

The actress also praised Taylor’s ability to connect with her actors and said that, even though directing was “unfamiliar” to the Grammy winner at the time, she “handled it as if she’d been doing it for the longest time.”

The “All Too Well” music video aired at the recent Tribeca Film Festival. During the “Storytellers: Taylor Swift” event, the “Shake It Off” singer said that she does see herself directing more projects.

Vulture reports Taylor thinks it “would be so fantastic to write a feature [film]” but admits she probably won’t like working with a huge crew. She says she prefers keeping her working circles small.

Taylor has directed 10 music videos, which the outlet notes is equivalent to the length of a feature film.

