Stranger Catches Phone On A Roller Coaster

Thanks to his lightning-quick reflexes, a roller coaster enthusiast just saved his fellow rider a ton of money.

Strapped in on the Shambhala as it hurtled down the track at a Barcelona theme park, Samuel Kempf saw an iPhone go airborne. Reaching out, the New Zealander caught the device single-handed. The PortAventura World on-board action camera captured the entire moment last month, which has now made the man the stuff of legends. Kempf returned the phone to the person, who thanked him by buying the video.

