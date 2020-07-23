Story of Their Lives: Happy 10th Anniversary One Direction!

Sven Jacobsen

Directioners, rejoice! Your boys have come together to unveil many treats in honor of this momentous day: the 10th anniversary of One Direction‘s birth. They’ve also weighed in with their personal thanks.

You can now watch a five-minute video on YouTube celebrating the band’s history. There’s also a lengthy playlist to enjoy, as well as a selection of reformatted EPs with rarities and B-sides. Fans have already crashed the band’s new interactive website.

At 2 p.m. ET, a new 4K version of the video for “What Makes You Beautiful” will hit YouTube, and enhanced 4K versions of videos from each album will arrive in the coming days. On July 28, you can enjoy a live stream of 1D’s Where We Are Tour DVD.

But the personal comments from Liam, Louis, Harry and Niall mean the most.

Liam posted a screenshot of a text he sent on July 23, 2010 to his dad, saying, “I’m in a boy band.” He tweeted, “What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text…ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me.”

Harry wrote, “I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years…To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.”

“And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together,” he concluded.



Niall added, “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together…it was mind blowing…Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”

And Louis wrote, “Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don’t think about how amazing it was…Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible.”

“And to the fans…You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyalty is something that makes me really really proud. Miss it every day.”

As of Thursday at noon ET, no word from Zayn Malik.





