Story of Our Lives: There will be a One Direction 10th anniversary celebration after all

Hey, Directioners! There’s good news and bad news. First, the bad news: One Direction won’t be reuniting for their 10th anniversary. Now the good news: They will be marking the milestone in a special way.

According to the website of the Simon Jones PR firm, July 23, which will mark a decade since the band formed, will bring a brand-new website, a 10-year celebration video, and “interactive playlists and activations” on various digital platforms.

The new website will feature a timeline charting the history of the group, and include an archive of TV performances, videos, artwork, behind-the-scenes stuff, rare content and more. Fans will be able to generate their own 1D “mixtape” playlist at the site and save it to their streaming accounts.

The celebration video includes all of 1D’s highlights, from their formation on The X Factor UK to their rise to global superstardom. Plus, new reformatted EPs featuring b-sides, rarities, remixes, live and acoustic versions, will hit streaming platforms.

All five members were initially put together on The X Factor and became chart-topping, award-winning, multi-million selling pop idols. In 2015, Zayn Malik left the group, and later that year, the rest of the group decided to take a “hiatus,” which has yet to end.

Earlier this year, Liam Payne said in an interview that all five of the group’s members had been “speaking together a lot” to get ready for their anniversary, noting, “Seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting. At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say….But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

