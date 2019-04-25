Stop telephonin’ me: Lady Gaga reportedly told ex “not to contact her” anymore

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE MagazineStop callin’, stop callin’, she doesn’t wanna talk anymore. A source tells Us Weekly that Lady Gaga’s ex-fiance Christian Carino hasn’t been able to leave her alone since the breakup.

“She’s been hounded by Christian,” the source says. “She told him not to contact her.”

Another source tells Us that their relationship was “a bit toxic,” and that Gaga has been “enjoying her life” since their split.

The former couple, who started dating in 2017, announced they had parted ways in February, not long before Gaga won an Oscar for her song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.