Stop. Licking. The. Ice Cream.

So, apparently licking tubs of ice cream is the latest thing to post on social media to try to go viral.

The latest person to attempt the nasty stunt was arrested.

36–year-old Linise Martin III was arrested in Lousiana for allegedly licking ice cream at a grocery store and returning the container to the freezer. The video made its way online and that’s how Martin was identified. Martin went back to the store and claimed he actually purchased the ice cream he licked.

Martin was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity. Last week, a girl in Lufkin, Texas was accused of doing the same thing at a Walmart.

Can we stop doing this?? Will this stunt make you think twice about buying ice cream at the grocery store?