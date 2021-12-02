Stoning in the Deep: Seth Rogen admits he got a little too high for Adele’s concert

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vulture

Seth Rogen wanted to have a good time at Adele‘s One Night Only concert taping — but then he set fire to the blunt.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor said he “smoked a ton of weed” when pre-gaming for the concert, but that decision blew up in his face.

“We pull up and we see cranes, camera cranes, there’s drones flying around, there’s an entire crew there, and I’m like, ‘Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special,'” Seth recalled. He insisted he had “no idea I was attending the taping” because the invitation advertised it as “a small Adele concert.”

But it just kept getting worse for the Santa Inc. star, who was already kicking himself.

“I’m like, ‘Maybe it’s not that big a television special,’ and then the first person I see is Oprah Winfrey,” he groaned. Then he and wife Lauren Miller were seated “in the front row of the Adele concert.”

“We’re in front-row center. We’re as close as you can fathomably be. I sit down there’s a camera literally pointed at my face,” the comic laughed.

To make matters worse, Seth had better seats than A-listers like Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio. “I could just feel them be insulted that I had such a good seat,” he recalled, and insisted he does not know Adele, so he couldn’t explain why he was in the front row. Neither did Adele’s actual friends, as Seth admitted he felt “Drake’s eyes drilling into the back of my head.”

Unable to “slink into the background” and “sit in the back,” Seth relied on his acting skills to get him through the night, “playing the role of just an undistracted, normal, cool guy trying to enjoy an Adele concert.”

accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.