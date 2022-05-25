Sting, Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull and more to perform at Atlantis Concert for Earth

Courtesy of Atlantis Entertainment

Artist such as ﻿Black Eyed Peas﻿ and ﻿Pitbull﻿ are stepping inside a massive volcano crater to perform at the first Atlantis Concert for Earth. The nonprofit event aims to raise awareness about conservation.

﻿Sting﻿ will be a part of the first-of-its kind event by providing a special virtual performance.

The concert runs between July 22 and July 23 in Portugal’s Sete Cidades — a civil parish located inside a volcanic crater that spans 3 miles. The combination live and virtual concert series will celebrate the work done by global conservationists and organizations they dub the true “Rockstars for Earth.”

“Nature is the true headliner at the Atlantis Concert for the Earth,” said ﻿will.i.am﻿ in a statement. “It is a surreal, other-worldly experience to perform on the rim of an extinct volcanic crater to celebrate the Rockstars of Conservation while using music as a megaphone to call attention to the need for global conservation.”

Those local to the Azores will be able to purchase tickets, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to watch the show if you’re not in Portugal. Select artist performances will be livestreamed worldwide for free on Saturday, July 23, via Veeps, which can be accessed via Apple TV, Roku, iOS and Android.

Other artists partaking in the event are Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger as the event’s host, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and Julian Lennon — son of the late John Lennon﻿.

