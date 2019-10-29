Still No Halloween Costume Ideas?! Let Me Help You Out!

Halloween is Thursday; so if you don’t have your costume ready, you’re going to need to get creative. For the DIYer who wants to keep things on the cheap, here are a few last-minute ideas.

While not super timely, go with a PG version of 50 Shades of Gray, grabbing gray paint swatches from the hardware store and taping them onto a shirt.

Got your old graduation cap and gown lying around? Tape some cookies to it and now you’re a Smart Cookie.

Be a broken internet site by writing “404: Costume not found” on a shirt. Instant costume with little effort.

What are some simple but still funny, cheap DIY costumes you can make?