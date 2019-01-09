Still Have Your Land Line? Could THESE Be Hiding Inside?!

No, they’re not lady bugs…but a huge picture of COCKROACHES was just too disgusting to post!

I literally almost gagged when I saw this.  Cockroaches – and a ton of them – where inside this guys phone!!  Mind you, the phone looks about 30 years old and it is a tad dirty.  But this is no excuse for having all those bugs in there!  Was it because it was warm in there?  Were they drawn to the “buzz” of the electricity?

That family had this near their ears for YEARS!  Again….about to gag.

Check out the pics….if you DARE!

 

