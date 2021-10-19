Still Can’t Stop the Feeling: Justin Timberlake returning for ‘Trolls’ holiday special

DreamWorks

Justin Timberlake is branching out once again.

Justin will return to voice the role of Branch in a new animated holiday special that will air November 26 on NBC. Called Trolls Holiday in Harmony, the half-hour special will also feature Trolls alums Anna Kendrick, Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Anthony Ramos and Bruno Mars‘ Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak.

The special finds Kendrick’s Queen Poppy planning the Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap, in which she and JT’s Branch draw each other’s names. Meanwhile, Thompson’s Tiny Diamond can’t break through his writer’s block to come up with a holiday rap for his father.

The special will include four original songs, and the digital soundtrack will be released the same day it airs on NBC. On November 30th, it’ll be available for purchase on DVD and on digital platforms.

This is the latest installment of the franchise that started in 2016 with Trolls and continued with last year’s Trolls World Tour. The Trolls universe also includes a TV series and video games.

The first Trolls movie featured Justin’s Oscar-nominated number-one hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

