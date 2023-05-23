Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for helping her grieve Christine McVie

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stevie Nicks is crediting Taylor Swift with helping her mourn the death of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

During a show in Atlanta Monday night, Stevie thanked Taylor for writing the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” off her album Midnights. She said the lyrics capture how she’s been feeling since her friend passed.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid.’ That is the sadness of how I feel,” she told the crowd, as seen in fan-captured video.

She went on to describe her friendship with Christine, saying that no matter how far apart they were or how much time had passed, they could always pick up where they left off. “It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years,” she said.

“So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were,” she continued. “And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

After Christine passed at age 79 last November, Stevie paid tribute to her friend using lyrics from the song “Hallelujah” by Taylor’s pals HAIM.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.