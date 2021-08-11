Steve Martin and Martin Short rave about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez has two new fans in her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Martin, 76, and Short, 71, told InStyle that they were blown away by Selena’s talent in the upcoming Hulu murder mystery series, before remarking that the 29-year-old has been acting for as long as they have.

“I knew her as a singer, but it’s not like I have the radio on constantly. When I looked up her performing work, I realized she’s been around almost as long as I have and she’s done as many movies as I have,” said Martin. “She denies it, but I see her credits. They’re, like, 40 things. That’s what I have.”

Martin also hinted that he learned quite a bit from Selena. “We got to know a person who’s not only a different generation but different multi-generations away from us,” he said.

He explained, “It was a great experience to have her input, to have her awareness. Some of my favorite things in the show are when Marty and I are two, I’ll say, older guys, still kind of living in the vocabulary of the past, and she will correct us on camera!”

The praise didn’t stop there, with Martin calling Selena “extremely professional” before joking, “What you hope for in your acting partner is at least that they’re on time. And she definitely was. Beside her talent, she had that going for her.”

When describing the characters they play in the series, Martin teased, “Marty gets to be flamboyant. I get to be lonely. And Selena gets to be Selena.”

Only Murders in the Building premieres August 31.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.