Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” maintains #1 on ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

RCA Records

Steve Lacy extended his hot streak atop the Billboard Hot 100 after “Bad Habit” held onto the top spot for another week.

The hit was streamed an additional 20.6 million times and sold 2,000 more downloads over the past week, but it faces some strong competition from Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

The duo’s new song, “Unholy,” continues to climb the chart after bowing in third place last week. It has bumped Harry Styles from second place after fans streamed it 23.8 million times and snatched up 11,000 digital copies.

“Unholy” is now Sam’s highest-charting hit since their 2014 debut single “Stay With Me,” which also peaked in second. Should the song ascend to #1, it’ll be Sam’s first chart-topper.

It should also be noted that “Unholy” is the first song in almost a decade to debut in third place and jump up a spot the following week. The last time that happened was when Eminem teamed up with Rihanna for their 2013 song “The Monster.” That single eventually went to #1, so we’ll see if Sam and Kim can do the same.

Sam now boasts having the highest charting song with the word “Holy” in its title, officially besting Justin Bieber, who held onto the title when his song “Holy” hit #3 in 2020.

As for Harry, “As It Was” now falls to third on the chart, but is still making history. The song has spent 27 total weeks on the chart in either first, second or third place.

﻿Post Malone﻿’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with ﻿Doja Cat﻿ idles in fourth place, while ﻿Nicky Youre‘s “Sunroof” rounds out this week’s top five.

