Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat on ‘Rolling Stone’ List of 25 Most Stylish Musicians of 2023

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Some of pop’s biggest names are also pop’s most fashionable artists, according to Rolling Stone in its latest, sure-to-be-controversial list of the 25 Most Stylish Musicians of 2023. Yes, 2023 just started, but whatever.

The list was voted on by a number of top fashion journalists, buyers, stylists and designers. Perhaps the most controversial thing is that Harry Styles is “only” #22 out of 25. The mag notes that his strength when it comes to fashion is “blend[ing] the iconography of the rock greats with his own gender-blending flair.”

The three artists considered less stylish than Harry? Dua Lipa at #25, Cardi B at #24 and Beyoncé at #23. Why wasn’t Bey higher on the list? “Only because her 2022 left us so psyched to see what she has in store for 2023,” the magazine writes.

The top five artists on the list are Lil Nas X at #5, Rihanna at #4, Rosalía at #3, Doja Cat at #2 and, surprisingly, “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy at #1. Why? According to Rolling Stone, it’s because he “understands shape and proportion” and “can balance weirdness with the refinement of a seasoned editor,” doing it all without a stylist.

The other artists who made the list: Billie Eilish, BTS‘ J-Hope, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar.

