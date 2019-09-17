Steal Lady Gaga's Super Bowl look with new product from her makeup line

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImageBefore the official release of her Haus Laboratories line of cosmetics, Lady Gaga offered pre-sales of makeup kits that included several items, including lip gloss, lip liner and shimmer. But now that the full line is officially available, fans have discovered that there are three additional items that we didn't know about.

As Refinery29 reports, Haus Laboratories is also selling "Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner," a matte black waterproof eyeliner with a felt tip that the star's makeup artist Sarah Tanno says is also "Gaga-proof." That means it actually lasted through one of her concerts, so you know it'll stay on.

There's also the Eye Armor Kit, which helps you create the perfect eyeliner look thanks to the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner plus 10 pairs of stickers, which you stick on the outer corner of your eye and use to mimic a flawless cat-eye or wing.

But the most unusual product is definitely the Armor Masque No. 1, a mask-shaped eye decal that looks just like the one Gaga wore during the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, except without the crystal beads.

"It was important to Gaga to not only bring [that look] to the consumer but make it something that could be done quickly," says Tanno. It comes in four pieces so you can customize it to your eye and face shape, or wear the top and bottom separately. You can also reuse it multiple times -- and if the sticky wears off, just use eyelash glue.

All the products are now available via Amazon, where you'll also find videos explaining how to use all this stuff.

