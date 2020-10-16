“Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” Is Back From Taco Bell!

Is there anything better than tacos? How about FREE tacos?!

We don’t know yet what 2 teams will play in the World Series, but we do know for sure Taco Bell is once again doing its “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion.

When someone steals a base for the first time during the Fall Classic, you get a free Doritos Locos Taco (is your stomach growling yet?)

The World Series is scheduled to start next Tuesday.

How many times a week could you honestly eat tacos? For me, 1,000,000. Any secret ingredients to your perfect taco?

