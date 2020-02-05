Stay 'Calm': 5 Seconds of Summer announces new album

Capitol Records

Everybody, just stay Calm: 5 Seconds of Summer has finally announced their new album.

It's called Calm, and it'll be here March 27. The Aussie band announced the news on social media. The cover photo shows all four members lying on their backs with their eyes closed.

But wait, there's more: The group has also released a new track from the upcoming album. It's called "No Shame," which explains why their recently announced tour is called the No Shame tour.

"No Shame" seems to be a meditation on people's hunger for fame, as the band sings, "I only light up when cameras are flashin'/Never enough and no satisfaction/Got no shame/I love the way you're screaming my name."

As previously reported, you'll get a copy of Calm with every ticket purchased to the 5SoS North American tour. When you pre-order it, you'll see the project's full track list, which includes the singles "Teeth" and "Easier," as well as a track called "Red Desert" which, according to Billboard, the band performed at the G'Day USA gala, which doubled as a benefit for Australian brushfire relief.

Calm is the follow up to 2018's number-one album, Youngblood.

Here's the track list for Calm:

"Red Desert"

"No Shame"

"Old Me"

"Easier"

"Teeth"

"Wildflower"

"Best Years"

"Not In the Same Way"

"Lover Of Mine"

"Thin White Lies"

"Lonely Heart"

"High"

