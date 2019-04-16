Start your engines: Pink, Imagine Dragons to perform at Formula 1 Grand Prix race

Andrew MacPherson

Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour wraps up in August, but she's just booked a major appearance for November.

She, along with Imagine Dragons, will perform at the 2019 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix auto race, held on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

ID will take the stage on November 1, the first day of qualifying races, while Pink performs November 2. The three-day event will conclude on November 3. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. via CircuitoftheAmericas.com.

Some of the acts who've played this event in the past include Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears and Usher.

Imagine Dragons has been hitting a number of sporting events lately. Earlier this year, the band played during halftime of the College Football National Championship, and they're performing at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August.

As for Pink, her new album Hurts 2B Human comes out April 26.

