Stars And Their Kids! Kanye, Christina, Mariah and more!
By Tracy St. George
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 2:10 PM

Awwww, there’s just something humanizing and warming when you see super stars with their kids! And that is exactly what Harper’s Bazaar September issue is about!

Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Lionel Richie are some of the artists featured.

In your opinion, which celebrity do you think is the most hands on with their kids?  I think Christina Aguilera!  I just can’t picture Kanye playing Simon Says with his kids, or Mariah making cookies in the kitchen with hers.

