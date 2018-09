Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Coffee fans here is some great news!

Starbucks revealed that they are testing delivery with the UberEats app.

Right now they are only testing the service in about 100 Florida locations with hopes to expand. The menu is also much less customizable due to the nature of the deliveries.

Starbucks offers limited delivery in other areas through Postmates.

What is your go-to Starbucks order?

How much money have you spent on coffee in your lifetime?