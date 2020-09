You’ve heard about the Starbucks secret menu? Well, you can’t just order a “Franken Frappuccino” and expect them to know what you mean. Instead, simply order a green tea Frappuccino blended with java chips, white mocha sauce, and peppermint syrup and topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. The result is a frighteningly tasty concoction that apparently tastes just like mint chocolate chip ice cream. Yum and yaas!