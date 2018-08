We aren’t quite in full pumpkin spice mode yet but Starbucks is slowly getting us ready.

The latest item is Starbucks Pumpkin Spice cookie straws!

It’s a rolled wafer cookie with white chocolate and pumpkin spice flavoring on the inside. You won’t find them at Starbucks stores. They will be available at select grocers.

20 pumpkin spice cookie straws will cost you $6.99.

Do you think a new trend will take out pumpkin spice?