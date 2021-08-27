“Starboy”: Let The Weeknd sing you to sleep with ‘Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd’

Rockabye Baby!

Rockabye Baby!, the audio series that translates the songs of popular artists into instrumental lullabies, is now giving The Weeknd the lullaby treatment.

Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd features the RIAA_certified multi-Platinum “Blinding Lights,” along with “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “I Feel It Coming,” with the goal of soothing your little one to sleep. “Earned It,” “The Hills” and “Heartless” are among the other dozen songs on the project.

For those curious as to hear what the pop superstar’s music sounds like in lullaby form, Rockabye! is offering a sample of “Blinding Lights” that boasts a twinkling xylophone alongside subtle notes of violin.

The Weeknd is the latest in a line of fellow superstars to have their songs become lullabies, including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake.

Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd is set to arrive on September 10.

