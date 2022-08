Star Wars fans rejoice Star Wars: A Rogue One Story is coming back to IMAX theaters.

The story about how the Rebels obtained the plans for the Death Star will also have an added bonus of bonus footage. Rogue One‘s return to IMAX will serve as a perfect lead-in for the premiere of the Disney Plus series, Andor.

Andor premieres on the streaming platform on September 21. What’s your favorite film in the Star Wars franchise?