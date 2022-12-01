Spotify Wrapped results for 2022

Spotify Wrapped shows the top artists that were streamed this year as well as the top songs of 2022. Many people believe the top streamed artist would have to be Taylor Swift, due to her Eras Tour breaking the internet with Ticketmaster. However, Bad Bunny takes the lead due to his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.” Taylor Swift runs up in second place, but ranks the top streamed female artist of the year. Harry Styles takes the lead for top streamed song in 2022 with, “As It Was” at 1.6 billion streams.