For obvious reasons the Kiss Cam at sporting events is gone. It’s been replaced by the Hand Sanitizer Cam. It’s supposed to be a clean thing but it looks more like a very dirty thing.

Somehow the Hand Sanitizer Cam at NBA games is hornier than the Kiss Cam pic.twitter.com/KmmBtKCOfF — Chaotic Neutral Pillow (@IJamEcono) March 3, 2021