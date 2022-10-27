Spoooky Halloween Freebies, Deals And Specials!

Halloween is just days away and many companies are getting into the spirit with big deals and freebies.

Among the businesses giving away free stuff are 7-Eleven, Applebee’s, IHOP, and Krispy Kreme!

Chipotle is bringing back its Boorito costume promotion for a $6 entree, while Sonic will have 50-cent corn dogs all Halloween day and Wendy’s will have app deals from October 27 to Halloween.

If you want to check out a whole list of Halloween deals, freebies, and specials, head over to Chewboom.com!

What are your plans for Halloween? Are there any Halloween specials from restaurants that you are looking forward to?

