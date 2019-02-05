Spongebob Fans Are Not Happy About The Super Bowl Half Time Show

SpongeBob fans begged the NFL and Maroon 5 to see the animated character perform at the Super Bowl and they got their wish. Well, at least one part of it.

A Change.org petition was started following the death of the cartoon’s creator, asking that the song “Sweet Victory” from the show would be performed at Sunday’s Big Game. Over 1.2 million signed the missive.An image of SpongeBob appeared on TV screens as well as a clip of the song, which has some fans upset with the Halftime show. Many on social media felt that more screen time should have been devoted to under the sea pineapple dweller, with many calling the nod the best part about the performance.

