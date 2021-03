Expecting…a lil sprig? Naming you baby after a spice is all the rage right now. So…Jasmine, Basil, Poppy, Anise, Sage, Clove. If you live in Jupiter then Juniper would be cute…Juniper from Jupiter! Here’s the spices by the numbers:

1. Sage. 666 boys, 1,164 girls.

2. Juniper. 22 boys, 1,526 girls.

3. Jasmine. 2,092 girls.

4. Basil. 71 boys, 28 girls.

5. Poppy. 628 girls.