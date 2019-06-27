Spice World: Mel C says Spice Girls want to take their reunion tour worldwide

Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesPeople of the world, spice up your life! After wrapping their successful U.K. reunion tour earlier this month, Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, tells Billboard that the Spice Girls are ready to take their reunion tour global.

“I think for us right now, the big thing is we don’t want it to end,” she says. “We've had an incredible run here in the U.K. We'd really like to get further afield.”

Mel C adds, “We've had so many fans that have visited us from all over the world. People have come from New Zealand, North America, South America, everywhere. I think we'd really like to take it out to the fans that haven't been able to travel but have supported us all these years. So that would be the immediate thing.”

The Spice Girls, minus Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, first announced their shows throughout England and Ireland back in November. It marked the first time they had reunited since closing out the Olympic Games in London back in 2012.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.