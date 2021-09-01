Spice up your life with an expanded 25th anniversary version of The Spice Girls’ debut

The Spice Girls in 1996; Credit: Francessca Sorrenti

The Spice Girls recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut hit “Wannabe,” and now it’s time to mark that same milestone for their debut album, Spice, which has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide.

On October 29, look for an expanded deluxe two-CD edition of Spice, curated by Baby, Sporty, Scary, Posh and Ginger themselves. In addition to the original album, it includes bonus tracks, B-sides, demos and remixes.

The two-CD version also comes with a hardback booklet and new messages from the group members, as well as picture postcards. Other formats include a picture disc, and limited-edition colored vinyl and cassettes.

Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, says of the milestone, “From the first wannabe baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn’t seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes and who have shared our dreams.”

Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell adds, “To our diehard and loyal fans; without you there is no us – sending endless love and gratitude.”

Melanie “Sporty Spice” C notes, “I have so many wonderful memories of writing, recording, promoting and touring this album and so many people to thank. This is the record that set us off on our incredible journey.”

Mel “Scary Spice” B says, “It’s true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit or put on Vic’s iconic pout!”

And Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham adds, “We couldn’t let 25 years pass without thanking the fans for their incredible support.”

Here’s the track listing:

CD1

“Wannabe”

“Say You’ll Be There”

“2 Become 1” (Single Version)

“Love Thing”

“Last Time Lover”

“Mama”

“Who Do You Think You Are”

“Something Kinda Funny”

“Naked”

“If U Can’t Dance”

CD2

“Wannabe” (Dave Way Alternative Mix)

“Say You’ll Be There” (7-inch Radio Mix)

“2 Become 1” (Orchestral Version)

“Mama” (Biffco Mix)

“Love Thing” (12-inch Unlimited Groove Mix)

“Take Me Home”

“Last Time Lover” (Demo)

“Feed Your Love”

“If U Can’t Dance” (Demo)

“Who Do You Think You Are” (Demo)

One of These Girls”

“‘Shall We Say Goodbye Then?’”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.