Spice up your life by staying overnight in the Spice Girls' original "Spice World" bus

You're gonna really really want to hear this: Now you can spend the night in the original bus from the Spice Girls' movie Spice World.

As People magazine reports, starting May 22, the Union Jack-covered double-decker bus will be available to book on Airbnb for just $129 per night. It's located in Wembley Park in Market Square in London, which makes it a great place to stay if you're traveling to the U.K. to catch the Spice Girls' reunion tour.

Up to three guests can stay in the bus, which is decorated with '90s magazines and CDs, a neon light that reads "Girl Power," a zebra-print carpet and two disco balls. A list of bus rules includes cheeky suggestions like "Double denim is permitted," "Girl Power is essential," as is "a compulsory rendition of 'Goodbye' upon check out."

The bus is being run by Spice Girls fanatic Suzanne Godley, who decided to turn the bus into an Airbnb after her boss purchased it.

“The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession,” Godley she tells People, adding, "I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times. And while I have grown up over the years, I don’t think I’ve ever grown out of my love for them.”

