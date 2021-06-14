Spice Girls plan special release for 25th anniversary of “Wannabe”

Ray Burmiston/Photoshot/Getty Images

Spice up your summer! The Spice Girls are planning something special for the 25th anniversary of their debut single, “Wannabe,” MusicWeek reports.

They’ll be releasing a limited edition EP, Wannabe25, which will include the original single, a remix by Junior Vasquez, the original demo recording, and “Feed Your Love,” a demo of a previously unreleased ballad.

The EP will be available to stream July 9 and will be released on vinyl and cassette on July 23.

“The Spice Girls belong to everyone and that’s why we want to mark 25 years of ‘Wannabe’ by celebrating our incredible fans,” the Spice Girls said in a statement to MusicWeek.

In addition to the anniversary release, the Spice Girls have also launched their #IAmASpiceGirl campaign, where they’re encouraging fans on social media to share their stories and memories of the group. You can submit using the hashtag #IAmASpiceGirl or via email at spicegirls@umusic.com. A selection of messages will be shared on the group’s website and social media channels.

“Wannabe” was originally released on July 8, 1996.

Last week, the Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm — reunited to model Beckham’s new Spice Girls-inspired Pride Month collection.

