Spice Girl Mel C says her friendship with Billie Eilish "came from nowhere"

ABC/Image Group LASporty Spice, aka Mel C of the Spice Girls, an't stop raving about her new friend Billie Eilish. The British star says that, while their friendship "came from nowhere," she's incredibly thankful to have made the connection.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Melanie detailed how she and the "bad guy" singer first met, explaining she discovered the 18-year-old's music some time ago and became an instant fan.

"I went...to see her show in London towards the end of last year -- she was playing quite a small theater in London," Mel said. "It was 2,000 people and she'd already outgrown it. She's such a huge star, but it was one of those moments when you think, ‘Wow, being in this audience is such a privilege,’ because you're never going to see her in this environment again.'”

At the show, Mel said she being surrounded by "teenage girls, screaming and singing every word," brought her back to the crowds at the height of the Spice Girls' popularity decades ago.

"It just really resonated with me," Melanie reminisced before detailing what happened when she met Eilish after the gig. She says she gave Billie some advice that "struck a chord" with the young performer about the importance of living in and appreciating the moment.

Since their fateful meeting, Melanie has proudly watched Billie grow into a powerhouse in the music industry who isn't afraid to speak out against social justice issues like racial inequality and misogyny.

"She's so wise beyond her years," the British singer praised, noting how "beautifully" Eilish wields her platform. "I feel extremely proud of her."

Mel C joined The Spice Girls for their stadium reunion tour last year; she recently released a new electro-pop single called "Blame It on Me."

