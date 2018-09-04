Speed Up Weight Loss With These Expert Tips!

With all the information regarding weight loss it can be hard to figure out what really works, here are a few tips from the expert in order to help you get your metabolism running and keep the weight off for good.

1. Drink Water: Water helps you feel full, so you eat less. “Consuming eight to 10 cups of plain water daily can boost weight loss because research shows that thirst can be confused with hunger,” says Misti Gueron, MS, RDN, a nutritionist at the Khalili Center.

2. Keep a food journal: According to a study from Kaiser Permanente’s Center for Health Research, keeping a food diary can double a person’s weight loss.

3. Flip your portions, instead of a bowl of ice cream with a few blueberries, have a bowl of blueberries with a spoonful of ice cream.

4. Eat before going out to eat: Eating something small (about 100 calories) with fiber (two to four grams) is a great way to keep yourself from overeating on the bowl of chips at the restaurant.

5. Close the kitchen, eating in a 12 hour period and giving your body a chance to digest the food for 12 hours gives your body a chance to rest from eating and promotes fat burning.

What are some of your tips for keeping the weight off?