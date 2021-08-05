South Park Creators Ink New Deal!

Big news if you are a South Park fan like myself, we’ve got a lot more content on the way!

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced earlier today that they signed a new deal, valued at nearly $900 million dollars, to keep South Park on the air through season 30! That wasn’t the only news they shared. Part of the deal will include 14 new made for streaming South Park movies that will be on Paramount plus, with two of them dropping this year!

Are you still a fan of South Park? What did you think of their pandemic special?