South Florida Events This Weekend (12-14-18)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS
FRIDAY
Craig Robinson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Bob Saget at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Cirque du Soleil “Crystal” at American Airlines Arena (thru Sunday)
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (thru Sunday)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the BB&T Center
The Nutcracker at the Broward Center (thru Dec. 24 th )
Elf at Mizner Park Amphitheatre
Pompano Beach / Lighthouse Point Holiday Boat Parade
Boynton & Delray Beach Holiday Boat Parade
Lake Osborne Holiday Boat Parade
Santa’s Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park in Miami
Polar Express from the Brightline Station in Ft. Lauderdale (thru
Saturday)
Lights 4 Hope Drive at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach (thru
Sunday)
Holiday Fantasy of Lights at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek
Lantern Light Festival at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo
(thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Ja Rule at Pawn Shop in West Palm Beach
Winterfest Boat Parade on the New River
Miami Outboard Club Holiday Boat Parade
Santapalooza Bar Crawi in downtown Fort Lauderdale
SantaCon on Atlantic in Delray Beach
Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Producer Denny at Metro PCS 2-4pm on 534 Belvedere Rd
SUNDAY
Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center
– Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Bebe Rexha, Marshmello, Alessia Cara, Khalid
Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach