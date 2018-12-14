South Florida Events This Weekend (12-14-18)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS

FRIDAY

Craig Robinson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Bob Saget at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Cirque du Soleil “Crystal” at American Airlines Arena (thru Sunday)

Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (thru Sunday)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the BB&T Center

The Nutcracker at the Broward Center (thru Dec. 24 th )

Elf at Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Pompano Beach / Lighthouse Point Holiday Boat Parade

Boynton & Delray Beach Holiday Boat Parade

Lake Osborne Holiday Boat Parade

Santa’s Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park in Miami

Polar Express from the Brightline Station in Ft. Lauderdale (thru

Saturday)

Lights 4 Hope Drive at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach (thru

Sunday)

Holiday Fantasy of Lights at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek

Lantern Light Festival at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo

(thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Ja Rule at Pawn Shop in West Palm Beach

Winterfest Boat Parade on the New River

Miami Outboard Club Holiday Boat Parade

Santapalooza Bar Crawi in downtown Fort Lauderdale

SantaCon on Atlantic in Delray Beach

Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Producer Denny at Metro PCS 2-4pm on 534 Belvedere Rd

SUNDAY

Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center

– Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Bebe Rexha, Marshmello, Alessia Cara, Khalid

Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach