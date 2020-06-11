South Florida Casinos Open Tomorrow

Gambling is back in SoFlo!

South Florida’s Seminole casinos are set to reopen Friday after being closed for months because of the coronavirus.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will open at noon Friday.

You must wear face masks and get temperature checks upon entering.

Some table games are being retrofitted with plexiglass shields and gaming chips will be sprayed with a sanitizing solution.

We are excited to announce that we will be reopening on Friday, June 12 at 12pm. As we prepare to welcome you back, we have made essential updates to our operations – including the introduction of our SAFE & SOUND program guidelines. Learn More | https://t.co/AU2vT9iXmd pic.twitter.com/2cv54Kasoa — Seminole Hard Rock (@HardRockHolly) June 10, 2020

Capacity will be limited to 50%, and guests and workers are expected to maintain social distancing. The resort says all of its properties have been equipped with air purification and disinfecting systems.