South Florida Casinos Open Tomorrow

Casino

Gambling is back in SoFlo!

South Florida’s Seminole casinos are set to reopen Friday after being closed for months because of the coronavirus.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will open at noon Friday.

You must wear face masks and get temperature checks upon entering.

Some table games are being retrofitted with plexiglass shields and gaming chips will be sprayed with a sanitizing solution.

 

Capacity will be limited to 50%, and guests and workers are expected to maintain social distancing. The resort says all of its properties have been equipped with air purification and disinfecting systems.

