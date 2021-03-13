Sources: J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez haven't broken up

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Despite multiple reports claiming that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split, sources tell ABC News that the couple are, in fact, still together.

The two were reportedly blindsided by the news of their split yesterday. While the two are said to be working out their issues, they have not broken up. Nor, as some have insinuated, is there anyone else involved.

Currently, Jennifer is filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic, while Alex is working in Miami.

TMZ quotes the couple as saying, “All the reports are inaccurate.”

As previously reported, the two began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. They had to postpone their wedding twice due to COVID-19, and in January, Jennifer told ELLE magazine that there was “no rush” to wed.

By Andrea Dresdale

